Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

