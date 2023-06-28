Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Michael Brown Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown acquired 3,000,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($190,718.37).

Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Michael Brown bought 300,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,886.20).

Shares of LON SEE opened at GBX 5.37 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.56 million, a PE ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.25.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

