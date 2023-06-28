Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Head-To-Head Survey

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Semantix has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Semantix alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semantix and Grow Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million 3.69 -$63.61 million N/A N/A Grow Capital $2.37 million 0.05 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semantix.

This table compares Semantix and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80% Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semantix currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.78%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grow Capital beats Semantix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

(Get Rating)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Grow Capital

(Get Rating)

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

