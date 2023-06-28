SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $3.03. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 307 shares traded.

SIGNA Sports United Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

