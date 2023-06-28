Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up to $72.13

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.13, but opened at $76.62. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 160,627 shares trading hands.

SIMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after acquiring an additional 707,765 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,584,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 602,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

