Simon Carter Sells 14,133 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter sold 14,133 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.97), for a total value of £44,094.96 ($56,064.79).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Simon Carter purchased 28,302 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,906.06 ($127,026.14).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Simon Carter purchased 16,789 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($76,206.90).

British Land Price Performance

LON BLND opened at GBX 297.30 ($3.78) on Wednesday. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -260.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 359.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 396.21.

British Land Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -2,017.54%.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.42) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & Fulfilment assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £14.1bn (British Land share: £9.6bn) as at 30 September 2022 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.