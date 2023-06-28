Simon Gibbins Acquires 3,915 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Simon Gibbins acquired 3,915 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £33,081.75 ($42,061.98).

discoverIE Group Price Performance

DSCV stock opened at GBX 832 ($10.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. discoverIE Group plc has a one year low of GBX 586 ($7.45) and a one year high of GBX 958 ($12.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £801.72 million, a PE ratio of 3,961.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 836.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 801.36.

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a yield of 0.99%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,238.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

discoverIE Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.10) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

