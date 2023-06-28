Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 18,569 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 13,729 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sirius XM Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

