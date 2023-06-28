Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.30

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 7759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Transactions at Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 67,132 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $698,172.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 152,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,710 in the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 68.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.