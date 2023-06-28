SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.30

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 32369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

