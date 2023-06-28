Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

