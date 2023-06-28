SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Up to $23.55

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $24.54. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 818,896 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

