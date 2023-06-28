SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 2,985,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,723,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

