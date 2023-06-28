Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $185.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.84, but opened at $176.99. Snowflake shares last traded at $173.75, with a volume of 1,556,797 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

