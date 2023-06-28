Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Gap Up to $17.99

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $18.89. Sotera Health shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 208,214 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Further Reading

