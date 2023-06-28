Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 74 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($158.07).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.23), for a total value of £75,222 ($95,641.45).
- On Monday, April 24th, Paula Bell bought 70 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £124.60 ($158.42).
Spirent Communications Price Performance
SPT opened at GBX 166.30 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.62. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 160.20 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($3.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of £992.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.23, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38.
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
