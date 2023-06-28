Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard Sells 7,071 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.