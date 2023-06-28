Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Academy Sports and Outdoors Call Options (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,769 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 4,361 call options.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 4.7 %

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

