Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Azul Put Options (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,270 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 2,575 put options.

Azul Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.39. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Azul by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

