StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 1.27. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

