StockNews.com Downgrades Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Sell

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Alphatec Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $149,666.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,939,581 shares of company stock worth $29,040,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 608,495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

