StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Conformis Stock Performance
Shares of CFMS stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. Conformis has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Conformis from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Conformis
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.