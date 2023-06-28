StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of REED opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

