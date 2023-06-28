Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

