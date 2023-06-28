Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $216.50, but opened at $222.41. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $225.69, with a volume of 375,419 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.17.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

