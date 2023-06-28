Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSE SDPI opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

