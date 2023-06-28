Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
NYSE SDPI opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
