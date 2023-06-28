Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synaptics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

SYNA stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $149.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

