T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.