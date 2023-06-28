T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.1 %

TROW opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.