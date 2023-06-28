Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of -0.44.

About Tarena International

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

