Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of -0.44.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.
