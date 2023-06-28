Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.14.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

