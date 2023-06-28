Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $42,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $403.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

