Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3,616.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

