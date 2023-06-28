The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.7 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.