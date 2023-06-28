The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Insider Richard West Buys 6,000 Shares

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) insider Richard West bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,323.59).

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:BNKR opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -682.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 90.88 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 109 ($1.39).

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,428.57%.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

