The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $47,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

HIG stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.