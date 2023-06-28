The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 666 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $49,883.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,569,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,072,627.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 21,731 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $1,626,348.04.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 23,140 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $1,731,103.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,166,148.39.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,694.25.

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.5 %

HHC opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

