The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $45,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $150.78 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

