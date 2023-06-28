The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

Kroger stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

