The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,016 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kroger were worth $47,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Insider Activity

Kroger Price Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,024 shares of company stock worth $4,926,821. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.