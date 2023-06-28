Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TRI opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average is $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

