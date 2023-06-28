Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 6,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,145,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,603,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,750 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $38,812.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $165,620.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $253,886.34.

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

Tilly’s Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Tilly’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Tilly’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tilly’s by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

