Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 5,750 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,139,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,941,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,620.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $253,886.34.

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

Tilly’s Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 435,100 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.