Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $97.00. The stock traded as high as $89.58 and last traded at $89.45, with a volume of 249095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.63.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Timken Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,920,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

