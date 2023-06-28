TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.28

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $256.28 and last traded at $255.75, with a volume of 7602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

TopBuild Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TopBuild by 85.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

