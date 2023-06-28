Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,577 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,746% compared to the typical volume of 248 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

CARA stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

