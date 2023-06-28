Traders Buy High Volume of Nutrien Call Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 17,595 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 7,913 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $2,567,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.