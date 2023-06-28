Traders Buy High Volume of WalkMe Call Options (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,304% compared to the typical volume of 171 call options.

WalkMe Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $700.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.23. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 614,339 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

