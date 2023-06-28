Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,195 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 143% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,316 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750 in the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 10.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $620,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMEA opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

