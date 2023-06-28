Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,195 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 143% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,316 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750 in the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $620,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of BMEA opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

