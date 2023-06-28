Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,899 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,172 put options.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. TheStreet lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after acquiring an additional 707,765 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $43,584,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 602,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 499.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

